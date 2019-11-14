We Must Be Precise – Victor Orta Clear On Leeds United’s Transfer Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Orta has conceded that he needs to be precise and be careful while recruiting players as Leeds United are not in a position to make expensive mistakes in the transfer market.



Leeds signed a number of players last summer on loan deals, as they focused on bringing in cash rather than spending.













Orta revealed that Leeds mostly look for players in League One and League Two, and the academies of top clubs for players due to their financial constraints.



He admits that while the club also keep tabs on players in top tiers abroad, the club’s limited budget makes sure that they need to be as precise as possible.





The Spaniard also revealed that Marcelo Bielsa’s style is also kept in mind when it comes to recruitment as Leeds cannot afford to sign a player who then struggles to adapt, as the margin for risks is limited at Elland Road.







Orta laid out Leeds’ recruitment strategy and told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “We have an important target – talents in League One, League Two and the academies.



“We are selective about foreign leagues – we only follow the top divisions but for cost, age and performance we have very precise objectives.





“The truth is that within our limits and budget, we try to find the perfect player and most suitable profiles.



“As a director, it is my responsibility to find players who will suit the club’s style.



“I have to read our coach and find the players who know how to adapt, otherwise the risk of making a mistake is high.”



Leeds are tipped to again have little in the way of funds available in January and it remains to be seen what business they do in the new year.

