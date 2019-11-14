West Ham Star Not Keen On China Or India Move

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is not interested in a move to China or India, or dropping down to the Championship when he decides to leave the east London club.



The 27-year-old has become a peripheral figure at West Ham this season and only two of his six appearances have been starts.













The midfielder is out of contract at the end of next season, but his future at the club is the subject of speculation because of his injury record and lack of playing time.



Wilshere is claimed to be open to a move to the MLS if he decides to leave West Ham, but some of the other options are not appealing to him.





According to The Athletic, the former Arsenal star does not want to move to China or India once he calls time on his stint at West Ham.







The idea of dropping down a division and playing for one of the Championship clubs is also not being entertained by the player.



With a contract until 2021, Wilshere has time to think about his next move and does not want to rush into making a decision.





But his £100,000-a-week salary is also expected to be an obstacle when he decides to leave West Ham.

