At Some Point Board Will End Unai Emery’s Misery – Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has indicated that Unai Emery’s decision making in recent weeks has painted a picture of a man in trouble at the Emirates.



After winning their first two league games, Arsenal have gone on to pick up three points just twice in their last ten fixtures in the Premier League.













They are without a league win since early October and there have been calls already amongst the fan base to end Emery's spell, just 18 months into his three-year contract.



Arsenal have been insistent that the Spaniard is safe at the moment and are confident of seeing a turnaround in results in the coming weeks and months.





But Robson believes Emery looks increasingly like a man who has lost his way at Arsenal and is not sure about his own convictions and thoughts, which is reflecting in his decision making.







The former Gunner feels the Spaniard is doomed at Arsenal and at some point the club will have to take a call on his future.



Robson said on ESPN FC: “He is in danger, without a doubt.





“At least he went to Leicester with a game plan, but it was a flawed game plan. He went with a defensive game plan where he wanted to sit deep.



“But they hadn’t worked on when they won possession what they were going to do then.



“I think he is a man under pressure.



“All the time he has been there we haven’t seen a set pattern of play and suddenly in the last two games he went with a back three, probably against his wishes, but he knows he doesn’t have two good centre-halves.



“He didn’t look as though he knew how to play that system – the two front players were too wide.



“He is a man in trouble who doesn’t know which way to turn at the moment.



“At some point, I think the board will end his misery.”



Emery’s decision making has come under more pressure since the captaincy fiasco involving Granit Xhaka this season.

