15/11/2019 - 11:47 GMT

Barcelona Unhappy At Missing Out On Arsenal Star

 




Barcelona are lamenting missing out on signing Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli before he moved to Arsenal last summer.

Arsenal director of football Edu played a massive part in helping the Gunners to land the talented young forward ahead of the new season.  


 



Martinelli has impressed in EFL Cup and Europa League games and has scored a combined seven goals in five appearances in those two competitions.

His good start in England has had an impact at the Camp Nou and it has been claimed that the club are lamenting not signing him.
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants did not follow up vigorously on their interest in Martinelli, which allowed him to slip through their fingers.



The teenage striker had two trials at Barcelona and even trained with their academy sides.

But Barcelona did not make a concrete move for him and Arsenal sneaked him to take the forward to north London.
 


The Catalan giants’ recruitment team are feeling the pressure of missing out on the young Brazilian and there is unhappiness in the camp.

Martinelli also had a trial at Manchester United but eventually, Arsenal convinced him to join.   
 