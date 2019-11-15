XRegister
06 October 2018

15/11/2019 - 21:14 GMT

Borussia Dortmund Discuss Move For Manchester United Target

 




Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, who has been linked with a January move to Manchester United, has been discussed as an option by Borussia Dortmund.

Mandzukic has not played a single minute of football for Juventus this season and has not been part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans since September.  


 



The striker is seeking a move away from the club in January and his agent has been holding talks with interested parties.

Manchester United wanted him last summer and have been widely linked with again being keen to do a deal for him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.
 


Dortmund are also in the race and, according to German daily Bild, a move for Madzukic has been discussed within the corridors of power at the Ruhr giants.



The Croatian's name has come up amid a host of options that Dortmund are looking at closely.

The Bundesliga giants want to sign a striker in January and the veteran Croatian has been identified as someone who could do the job.
 


The 33-year-old is still to make a decision over his future, but is set to have a number of options to pick from in January.
 