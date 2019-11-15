XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/11/2019 - 21:11 GMT

Capable And Highly Intelligent – Victor Orta Hails Leeds United’s Recruitment Team

 




Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has highlighted the importance of his recruitment team, who have worked hard to make easier his and Marcelo Bielsa’s job at the club.

Orta looks after the recruitment at Leeds as director of football and Bielsa has not been short of praise for the Spaniard’s work behind the scenes.  


 



The Spaniard has also revealed his delight at working with the Leeds head coach and admits that his coaching and the work he has carried out in training has only improved his work in signing players.

But the Leeds deal-maker admits that he is not involved in day-to-day scouting and lavished praise on his recruitment team, who are constantly scouring the market for players.
 


He believes the good work of the people behind the scenes has not only eased his job, but has also provided Bielsa with the tools he requires to get the club moving forward.



Orta told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “[Bielsa] is an extraordinary coach who understands our job and did well at Newell’s.

“Now I am further away from scouting but my team are the key. They are capable and highly intelligent guys.
 


“They want to work and enrich Marcelo’s work, to give him the best possible material for our playing style.

“He is receptive, he is a person who improves my work and he is constantly raising the level.”

It remains to be seen whether the Leeds recruitment team can find one or two players who can add to the squad’s quality in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.   
 