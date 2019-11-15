Chelsea Legend Thinks Club Could Break Policy To Lock Down Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has insisted that the club should break their policy on players over 30 and offer a two-year deal to Willian.



Willian is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is little sign of Chelsea moving to secure his future.













The Brazilian winger will be free to hold talks over a pre-contract with clubs outside England from January onwards and Barcelona and Juventus are interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer.



Frank Lampard wants to keep the winger, but it is unclear whether the board are prepared to offer an extension to Willian.





Nevin feels Willian would find it hard to walk away from Chelsea after establishing himself as a key player in Lampard’s new look and young team despite his age.







He does understand Chelsea’s policy of not offering more than year-long extension to players over 30, but feels they should make an exception for the Brazilian because of his versatility and ability.



“Willian has been one of the key players but more than that, this might be the best period of his career at Chelsea”, Nevin told The Athletic.





“If you’re part of a team that is growing and getting better, that is not an easy thing to walk away from. If he had to walk away, it would have to be for something special.



“Every club is wary of giving long contracts to older players with little resale value. It’s a business. Some players, once they lose their pace; it’s like falling off a cliff edge.



“But Willian isn’t just about speed. That ability to play as a 10; you don’t have to be lightning-quick. It’s speed of thought.



“It’s worth bearing in mind his manager is Lampard, a man who played at a high level into his mid-30s.



“I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea are tempted to offer a two-year deal. His age is not in his favour but everything else is.”



Willian snubbed a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of joining Chelsea in 2013 and has made 307 appearances for the club.

