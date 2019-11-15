Erling Haaland’s Former Coach Warns Striker Against Bayern Munich Or Liverpool Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwegian coach Alf Ingve Berntsen believes Erling Braut Haaland is not ready to play for a club such as Bayern Munich or Liverpool at the moment.



Red Bull Salzburg striker Haaland has a number of big clubs chasing him after scoring seven goals in four Champions League games this season.













He has 26 goals to his name this term in only 18 appearances and his future at Salzburg has been under the scanner due to interest from the big names of European football.



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly dispatched his confidant to keep tabs on Haaland and he has also been on the radar of Italian champions Juventus.





Even Bayern Munich and Liverpool are keeping a close watch on the Norwegian, but Berntsen, who coached Haaland at Bryne, believes the youngster is not yet ready for either of those two clubs.







He told German outlet Spox: “The tactical requirements of Bayern and Liverpool would be too high at the moment.



“As long as [Robert] Lewandowski is playing at this level, a move to Bayern would make no sense.”





Haaland’s former coach also believes the striker still needs to stay at Salzburg for at least one more season to further develop.



He pointed out that the striker has not been playing in the starting eleven at Salzburg for too long.



“What many are forgetting, Haaland was not even a regular at Salzburg until recently.



“He didn’t play until August this year, he has caused the hype through his goals.



“But it would be advisable for him to develop at Salzburg for one more year.”



It remains to be seen for how much longer the Austrian club will be able to keep hold of Haaland as he continues to catch the eye in the Champions League.

