Everton Talent Aware of Difficulties of Breaking Into England Squad

Everton talent Jonjoe Kenny, on loan at Schalke, has acknowledged the scale of the task in front of him when it comes to earning a call-up to the senior England squad.



22-year-old defender Kenny joined German Bundesliga club Schalke on a season-long loan from Everton this summer.













Settling in well at the Ruhr giants, the Liverpool-born youngster has gone on to earn a regular spot in ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's starting eleven, starting all of Schalke's games so far this season.



Having begun his campaign on a positive note, Kenny has international ambitions.





However, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker all established options, the right-back is aware of the herculean task ahead of him.







"[I would love to earn England call-up] but we have fantastic players in the right-back position", Kenny told German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten.



Kenny also revealed that he has a positive relationship with Wagner, while also taking it upon himself to identify mistakes and make improvements in his game.





"There is close cooperation with coach David Wagner. We win and lose together", the Englishman said.



"But I also look at each game for personal reasons. [Looking at things like] what could I have done better in a situation?"



Schalke currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga with 19 points and have won only one of their last five games. However, Kenny feels it is too early to judge the side's season.



"We are only in November. Let's talk about it [where we will finish in the league] again in April", Kenny stated.



Kenny has found the back of the net once and provided two assists from his 11 Bundesliga appearances this season.

