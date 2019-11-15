He Boasted He’d Do This, He Hasn’t – Former France Star On Tottenham Linked Memphis Depay

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea and France star Frank Leboeuf has revealed that he does not think Lyon winger Memphis Depay is good enough to return to the Premier League, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur.



Depay struggled during his initial foray into English football at Manchester United and was moved out of the club in 2017 when he joined French giants Lyon.













The Dutchman has resurrected his career in France and has eleven goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for Lyon this season.



It has been claimed that Tottenham could be looking to take him back to England in the future and Depay has never shied away from indicating that he wants to try his luck again at a bigger club.





But Leboeuf believes Depay is yet to show any kind of consistency that could take him back to a big club in the near future.







He admits that the Dutchman is talented, but feels he is still to back up his initial boasts upon joining Lyon, with Les Gones supporters yet to see any evidence he is one of the world's best.



Asked if he is ready for a move to Tottenham, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “Frankly, I doubt it.





“There is talent for sure and we can see that every time he plays with the national team.



“He is very good and he shows all his strengths. But there is a lack of consistency with this player.



“When he signed for Lyon, he pretended to be one of the best players in the world and that he would play for a bigger club and he deserved to be at a bigger club.



“But we didn’t see that.



“Sometimes, he has good games but overall I have been disappointed with his performances.



“Again he has the talent, but what we need is like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi – week-in-week-out effort to make sure you are good in every game you play.



“And he is not at the level.”



Manchester United have an option of first refusal if Lyon accept an offer from another club for Depay.

