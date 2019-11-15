XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/11/2019 - 21:06 GMT

I Love The President – Manchester United Linked Sandro Tonali Not Feeling Extra Pressure

 




Manchester United linked midfielder Sandro Tonali has insisted that he is not taking on extra pressure due to Massimo Cellino’s statements about his worth.

The teenage midfielder is one of the highest-rated young talents in Italian football and has been linked with a move away from Brescia next summer.  


 



Clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been keeping tabs on his development with a view to signing him at the end of the season.

But Brescia president Cellino has insisted that he would not sell Tonali even for €300m and has been keen to lock him down on a new and improved contract.
 


Tonali stressed that his president's words are not a source extra pressure and he wants to do as well as possible for Brescia and the enigmatic Italian.



He also added that he is not thinking about a move yet and is keen on doing well for Brescia at the moment.

“I love president Cellino very much and he respects me a lot”, Tonali told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.
 


“He is a great person and I hope to do well for him.

“After the match against Fiorentina, he said that he wouldn’t sell me for even €300m, but it doesn’t scare me even if that is a lot of money.

“I am confident about what we are going to do this season.

“I am not thinking about the market right now, I just want to save myself for Brescia.”

Tonali broke into the Italy squad last year when he was still playing in Serie B and made his debut for the Azzurri last month.   
 