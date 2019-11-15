I’m Calm – Steve Bruce Comments On January Transfer Window Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the Magpies will make a move in the January transfer window if the right player is available, but insists that he is calm about the situation.



The 58-year-old Englishman's tenure as the manager of Newcastle got off to a turbulent start after he and the club hierarchy received a serious backlash following his appointment at the helm.













While the Magpies fans termed the decision to replace former boss Rafael Benitez with Bruce unambitious, winning just one of his first seven league games in charge of the club did not help his cause.



However, with Newcastle having managed to win three of their last five league games, the former Hull City manager appears to be slowly turning things around at St. James Park.





With Bruce hopeful of kicking on, the January transfer window could provide him with the perfect platform to strengthen his Newcastle squad further as he looks to attain success in his debut season at the club.







The former Sunderland boss has admitted that the Magpies will not refrain from dipping into the transfer market if the right player is available, but insisted that he is not panicking about the situation.



“I am very, very calm", Bruce told the Chronicle.





“It is normal, we [Newcastle officials] meet every week, of course.



“But it all gets exaggerated here.



“Like everybody, I’ve said January is a difficult month.



“But if there’s somebody out there that can improve us, and it’s possible then we will try to react to it."



Having earned 15 points from their 12 Premier League games so far, Bruce's Newcastle currently sit 13th in the table, but are only two points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United.

