Just Win Something – Former Tottenham Boss Reveals Frustration With Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Gerry Francis has revealed that it frustrates him to see Mauricio Pochettino not giving cup competitions importance as he believes a trophy would ease the pressure on the Argentine.



Tottenham were knocked out the EFL Cup by Colchester United this season and Pochettino is likely to use heavily rotated teams in the FA Cup when it starts for Spurs in January.













The Argentine has always looked to reserve his strongest sides for the league and for the Champions League, but Tottenham's form on the domestic front this season has been shoddy.



With Tottenham unlikely to be anywhere near the title picture this season after a poor start, Francis admits that he finds it baffling to see Pochettino playing weak teams in cup competitions.





He believes winning a trophy should be Pochettino’s priority as it would not only take the pressure off him but would also infuse confidence into his squad.







“Just go and win something, whatever the competition because that will give everyone the confidence and make it so much easier to win other things”, Francis told The Athletic.



“He’s done a great job but that’s why I question it when he changes the team for the League Cup and others."





Tottenham are already 20 points behind the team they faced in the Champions League final last season, Liverpool, and sit a lowly 14th in the Premier League standings.



Spurs are also without a win in any of their last five league matches.

