Juventus Set Price For Manchester United Target Emre Can

Juventus have identified an asking price for wantaway midfielder Emre Can, who is on Manchester United’s radar, if they decide to sell him in the January transfer window.



Can left unhappy after he was left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad and has been plotting an exit from the club this winter.













The 25-year-old has only made four league appearances for Juventus as well this season and has mostly been warming the bench under Maurizio Sarri.



Can wants to leave Juventus in the summer and has clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain interested in snapping him up.





The former Liverpool midfielder is also on Manchester United’s radar and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have set a price for him.







The Italian champions accept that they will not be able to achieve the €50m release clause in his contract, which comes into effect at the end of the season.



And Juventus are prepared to sell the midfielder in January if they receive a fee anywhere between €30m to €40m.





The club are aware that the player wants to part ways and are prepared to negotiate his transfer if they receive a good enough fee.

