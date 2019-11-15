XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2019 - 21:03 GMT

Juventus Set Price For Manchester United Target Emre Can

 




Juventus have identified an asking price for wantaway midfielder Emre Can, who is on Manchester United’s radar, if they decide to sell him in the January transfer window.

Can left unhappy after he was left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad and has been plotting an exit from the club this winter.  


 



The 25-year-old has only made four league appearances for Juventus as well this season and has mostly been warming the bench under Maurizio Sarri.

Can wants to leave Juventus in the summer and has clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain interested in snapping him up.
 


The former Liverpool midfielder is also on Manchester United’s radar and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have set a price for him.



The Italian champions accept that they will not be able to achieve the €50m release clause in his contract, which comes into effect at the end of the season.

And Juventus are prepared to sell the midfielder in January if they receive a fee anywhere between €30m to €40m.
 


The club are aware that the player wants to part ways and are prepared to negotiate his transfer if they receive a good enough fee.   
 