Leeds United Confident Liverpool Linked Ben White Won’t Leave In January

Leeds United will not lose Ben White in the January transfer window, despite Liverpool being linked with wanting the centre-back, it has been claimed.



The youngster has been an instrumental figure for Leeds since securing a loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, playing in all 16 league matches so far; he also featured twice in the EFL Cup.













White's performances for Leeds mean he has been catching the eye, with Liverpool being linked with wanting him, while it has also been floated that Brighton could recall him.



However, according to the Yorkshire Post, the loan agreement Leeds have with Brighton means there is no chance the defender will leave in January.





The loan agreement would allow Brighton to recall White if he does not play a set number of games, but with the defender featuring regularly, that clause would not kick in.







And a source has insisted White will stay put.



“There is no chance at all of a recall, which is good news for Leeds fans”, a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.





White has filled the gap left by the departure of fan-favourite Pontus Jansson in the summer, forming an effective centre-back partnership with Liam Cooper.

