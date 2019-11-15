Looks Half Player He Was At Crystal Palace – Former Eagles Boss On Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked a better player at Selhurst Park than he has so far at Manchester United.



Wan-Bissaka moved on from Crystal Palace last summer when he joined Manchester United for a fee of around £50m and has slotted straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.













The 21-year-old has looked at home in a red shirt and has garnered praise for shoring up the right side of Manchester United’s defence with his tenacious tackling.



He has been the first-choice right-back at Old Trafford, but despite all the praise he has received this season, Holloway feels he looks half the player at Manchester United.





The former Crystal Palace boss insisted that at the Eagles he looked a better player and the team were set-up to get the best out of him.







Holloway told The Athletic: “The way the team is structured and the players have grown and blossomed; even Wardy [Joel Ward] is back in the team looking fantastic after Wan-Bissaka left.



“He [Wan-Bissaka] was very fortunate playing in Palace’s team because it was set up for someone like him — he has great pace and is forward-thinking.





“He doesn’t look like half the player at United. At Palace, if you’re one of them, they love you.”



A product of the Crystal Palace academy, Wan-Bissaka made just 46 appearances for the club before he moved north to Manchester United.

