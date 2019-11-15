My Job Is Kind of Easy – Celtic Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien has revealed that he finds his job with the Hoops to be easy and has credited his team-mates at Scottish club for it.



The signing of Jullien from French Ligue 1 club Toulouse for a fee in the region of £7m was one of the Scottish Premiership champions' major coups this summer.













The centre-back has gone on to become a mainstay in the Bhoys' defence, starting 12 games in the league and all of their Europa League group stage matches.



Jullien has played a major role in Neil Lennon's side registering seven clean sheets in those games, but the defender feels his job in the team is easy.





The Frenchman lauded the quality of the players in the Celtic team and credited them for making his responsibilities in defence easy.







"I think it's [battling against strikers] a part of the game" Jullien told Celtic TV.



"And when you have good players, like in our team, you just have to do your job and give it [the ball] to the midfielders.





"So I think my job is kind of easy sometimes."



Apart from being a key figure in Celtic's back four, Jullien has contributed two goals and one assist this season, with his last goal earning the Hoops a last-minute win against Lazio at home.

