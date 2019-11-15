Napoli Want Big Release Clause In Manchester City Target’s New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are plotting including an eye-watering figure as the release clause in a proposed new contract for Manchester City linked midfielder Fabian Ruiz.



The Spaniard joined Napoli from Real Betis last year and has come on leaps and bounds over the last 18 months in Italy.













Barcelona and Real Madrid have been regularly monitoring his development and are interested in taking him back to Spain, possibly next summer.



Premier League champions Manchester City are also keen and recently sent a scout to watch the 23-year-old in action for Napoli in the Champions League.





Napoli are aware of the interest in Ruiz and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are already plotting to moves to make sure that they manage to hold on to him.







The Serie A giants have been in talks with his agent over a new deal, a reward for his development and performances since he joined the club.



But the Serie A giants are also keen to include a release clause in the new deal, which will act as a deterrent for clubs considering making a move for him.





The Azzurri are pushing to include a buyout clause that would stand at a mammoth €180m.



Napoli believe such a move would discourage clubs from trying to sign Ruiz in the near future.

