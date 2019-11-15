XRegister
06 October 2018

15/11/2019 - 14:26 GMT

Roma Counting On Super Agent Relationship To Help Moise Kean Interest

 




Everton striker Moise Kean has been identified as Roma’s top target for the January transfer window and the Giallorossi are hoping to enlist the assistance of super agent Mino Raiola to land the Italian.

The 19-year-old striker joined Everton from Juventus last summer, but is yet to score a goal in eleven appearances for the club thus far in all competitions.  


 



Everton are backing Kean as he settles in on Merseyside, but just months into his Toffees spell there is speculation over whether he could quickly move on from Goodison Park.

Ahead of the January transfer window, the former Juventus talent has been linked with a return to Italy, with Roma believed to be keen on signing him.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Kean is, in fact, Roma’s top target for the winter window as part of their plans to add more strength to their forward line.



Roma are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Kean and are exploring options to put a deal in place to take him away from Everton in the new year.

They are aware that it would take at least the €27.5m fee Everton paid to sign Kean from Juventus.
 


Roma have an excellent relationship with super agent Raiola and it has been claimed it could help the Giallorossi to get the deal over the line.  
 