XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2019 - 11:39 GMT

Thankful Everton Sanctioned Loan Move – Toffees Talent Learning On Spell Away

 




Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny has expressed his gratitude to the Toffees for allowing him to move to Schalke on loan and is positive about his progression in the Bundesliga.

The Liverpool-born youngster signed for Bundesliga club Schalke on a season-long loan from Everton in the summer.  


 



Kenny has settled in well at the German club under the guidance of former English top flight manager David Wagner, earning a regular spot in the 48-year-old's preferred starting eleven.

Positive of his development as a player in the Bundesliga, Kenny has expressed his gratitude to parent club Everton for letting him join the Ruhr giants on a loan this summer.
 


"Football is very fast-paced", Kenny told German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten.



"I am very grateful to Everton for making it possible for me to come here. I've already learned a lot in the Bundesliga."

Having made 31 Premier League appearances for Everton, the right-back feels starting games for Schalke regularly is the next step in his growth.
 


"At Everton, I have already played a few games in the Premier League. Now I'm taking the next step ," said Kenny.

Kenny has also learnt some German after arriving at the club in July but admitted that he is not up to the pace of the locals yet.

"By now I understand [German] a lot, but if people talk to me quickly, I still have trouble following it", the youngster stated.

Kenny has made 13 performances across all competitions for Wagner's Schalke this season and has scored one goal and provided two assists, while also helping the side keep four clean sheets.   
 