Thankful Everton Sanctioned Loan Move – Toffees Talent Learning On Spell Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny has expressed his gratitude to the Toffees for allowing him to move to Schalke on loan and is positive about his progression in the Bundesliga.



The Liverpool-born youngster signed for Bundesliga club Schalke on a season-long loan from Everton in the summer.













Kenny has settled in well at the German club under the guidance of former English top flight manager David Wagner, earning a regular spot in the 48-year-old's preferred starting eleven.



Positive of his development as a player in the Bundesliga, Kenny has expressed his gratitude to parent club Everton for letting him join the Ruhr giants on a loan this summer.





"Football is very fast-paced", Kenny told German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten.







"I am very grateful to Everton for making it possible for me to come here. I've already learned a lot in the Bundesliga."



Having made 31 Premier League appearances for Everton, the right-back feels starting games for Schalke regularly is the next step in his growth.





"At Everton, I have already played a few games in the Premier League. Now I'm taking the next step ," said Kenny.



Kenny has also learnt some German after arriving at the club in July but admitted that he is not up to the pace of the locals yet.



"By now I understand [German] a lot, but if people talk to me quickly, I still have trouble following it", the youngster stated.



Kenny has made 13 performances across all competitions for Wagner's Schalke this season and has scored one goal and provided two assists, while also helping the side keep four clean sheets.

