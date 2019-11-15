This Is Right Basic Stuff – Celtic Star On Art of Defending

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic summer signings Christopher Jullien has explained that defending as a team is the most important part of a defensive unit and feels developing a skillset as a defender comes later.



Jullien, who arrived at Celtic Park from Toulouse for a fee in the region of £7m in the summer, has become a linchpin in the Scottish Premiership champions' team.













Having made 21 appearances across all competitions this season, the Frenchman has helped the team register nine clean sheets so far.



However, Jullien feels the most important part of defending lies in defending as a team and stressed the significance of Celtic ensuring that they protect their goal as a unit.





The 26-year-old went on to explain that honing a skillset as a centre-back or defender comes after a team have learned to defend as a unit.







"I think the most basic stuff, for me, is really that the team is really good when they defend all together [because] sometimes you just can't defend by yourself", Jullien told Celtic TV.



"And be slow [and] patient and I think, for me, this is the right basic stuff.





"After [that], you develop your skills as a defender and after [that] everything's good."



Jullien has already become a big part of Celtic's defence and will key for the side as they aim success both in domestic and European competitions.

