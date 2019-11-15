Toby Alderweireld Has The Qualities – Belgium Team-mate Backs Defender For Leadership Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has been backed to take over as the defensive leader for Belgium when Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen put an end to their national team careers.



Kompany and Vertonghen have been stalwarts at the back for Belgium in recent years, though Alderweireld also has vast experience, with 95 caps to his name.













Alderweireld though is just 30, while Vertonghen is now 32, while 33-year-old Kompany has embarked upon his managerial career at Anderlecht; Thomas Vermaelen meanwhile is 34 years old and playing out his days in Japan.



Former Celtic star Dedryck Boyata, who could himself be a contender for a key role in Belgium's defence, has backed Alderweireld to fill in the gap when Vertonghen and Kompany slip out of the door.





The now Hertha Berlin defender feels Tottenham's Alderweireld has the qualities to lead Belgium's defence and tipped the 30-year-old to take the role once the likes of Kompany, Vermaelen and Vertonghen retire from international football.







“I'm not going to claim the role of leader", Boyata was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.



"Toby has the experience and the qualities to lead this defence.





"He can take over the role of Vince and Jan."



Kompany and Vermaelen have been tipped to end their respective international careers following next summer's Euro 2020 tournament.



Boyata meanwhile has 16 caps to his name for Belgium and will hope for more playing time when the established defensive names retire.

