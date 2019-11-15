What I Play For – Former Leeds United Star Ronaldo Vieira Admits England Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has set his eyes on winning the World Cup with England, but insists his present focus is firmly on club side Sampdoria.



The 21-year-old midfielder left Leeds and signed for Italian Serie A club Sampdoria for a fee of £7.7m in the summer of 2018, with the Whites looking to balance the books.













While Vieira's first season with the Blucerchiati saw him spend the majority of his time on the bench, making just 14 league appearances, he has become a regular feature this term.



The former Leeds man has ambitions beyond just becoming a regular in the Sampdoria team though and admits his ultimate dream is success with England.





However, Vieira also made it clear that he is currently focusing on his game and performing well for Sampdoria, who currently sit 18th in the league table following a poor start.







"The desire [to win World Cup with England] is always there", Vieira told Sky Italia.



"This is what I play for. Let's see what happens, I have to do my job here at Sampdoria."





And at club level, Vieira is happy with the progress he has made at Sampdoria.



"I am working well, I said that this year I would always like to play.



"I must say that the whole team is working well", Vieira said.



Vieira has made 12 senior team appearances across all competitions for Sampdoria this season and has two assists to his name.

