Bad Days Teach You About Good Days – Southampton Star On Leicester Mauling

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has stressed that sometimes players need to experience the bad days, such as his side's 9-0 defeat against Leicester City, to savour the good days.



At the end of October, Saints were crushed at St Mary's by Brendan Rodgers' Leicester outfit, who ran riot to run out 9-0 winners.













Hojbjerg clocked the full 90 minutes in his side's humiliation and admits the embarrassment even briefly caused him to question whether he should be on the pitch.



The Danish international though insists he always remembers he is lucky because he is living the dream he had when he started out in the game.





"I was left with a feeling that it was really, really embarrassing", Hojbjerg told Danish daily BT.







"You are really embarrassed. Then you also ask yourself a little if you deserve to be where you are.



“Although it sounds sick to say, I'm actually lucky.





"The time I started playing football, the dream was to make a living from it.



"Then perhaps there was a bigger dream of playing in the Premier League, then an even bigger dream of being a leader and being in the national team."



The Southampton believes that there will always be bad days for any player, and stressed that living through the bad days help make him appreciate the good days even more, even though he would rather do without the bad days.



"Sometimes it's not fun", the former Bayern Munich star stressed.



"And as terrible as it sounds, sometimes the bad days are needed to know what the good days are.



"But bad days, I don't think anyone needs them."



Southampton have played three games since their Leicester mauling, being beaten by Manchester City twice, in the EFL Cup and Premier League, and then going down at home against Everton.

