X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/11/2019 - 16:17 GMT

Bayern Munich Tipped To Take Concrete Steps For Manchester United Linked Kai Havertz

 




Bayern Munich are expected to conduct concrete conversations over the possibility of signing Manchester United and Arsenal linked midfielder Kai Havertz next summer.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of German football and is expected to be on his way out of Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.  


 



The Bundesliga outfit are aware that they could lose the player next summer and are eyeing landing a fee of around €100m from his departure.

Several Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him, including Arsenal and Manchester United, with European big wigs Barcelona and Real Madrid also in the race.
 


Bayern Munich want to take Havertz to Bavaria and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, they are expected to take concrete steps soon to follow up on their interest in the German midfielder.



The German champions are going through a generational change behind the scenes, but the club have continued to keep their eye on the 20-year-old.

Concrete talks are expected to take place soon as Bayern Munich look to firm up their interest in Havertz.
 


They are still not convinced about converting Philippe Coutinho’s loan deal into a permanent move, which would cost €120m.
 