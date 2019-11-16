XRegister
16/11/2019 - 14:08 GMT

Can’t Say – Former Celtic Star Can’t Choose Between Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos

 




Former Celtic striker John Hartson has admitted he cannot say who is the better striker between Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos.

A debate is raging in Scottish football over whether Celtic's Edouard or Rangers' Morelos is the better striker, with both getting amongst the goals and impacting games for their respective sides. 


 



Hartson believes that Celtic hitman Edouard is more proven in terms of what he has so far achieved in the game, but admits that Morelos does score more goals.

He also dismissed any thoughts that Morelos has more to prove than Edouard, while noting the Celtic man has regularly stepped up with big goals in big games.
 


"I don’t want to say which is better. Edouard is more proven. He’s done it on a more consistent basis", Hartson was quoted as saying by the Herald.



"He’s scored in Old Firm games, you look at his goals at Ibrox when he popped up and cut inside to score a brilliant winner.

"For now, look at Edouard and he seems to have done it in the bigger games.
 


"But you look at Morelos and consistently he’s banging them in for fun and you can’t deny him.

"They’re both in good form. If you look at it, if you’re Rangers you say Morelos and Celtic you say Edouard.

"Edouard might not get the volume of goals Morelos does he still gets the big goals.

"I don’t know if Morelos has more to prove. He got 30 goals last season, which is a good return. There’s no doubt the boy can score goals", the former Wales international added.

Both Celtic and Rangers could find themselves tested with big money bids for their two star strikers when the January transfer window swings open for business in just over six weeks' time.
 