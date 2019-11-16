Celtic’s Reputation In Europe Is Being Enhanced – Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels his current Hoops side are magnifying the club's reputation in Europe and has hailed their persistence, insisting that their resilience knows no bounds.



Lennon's Bhoys earned a remarkable feat in Rome last week after they handed Serie A side Lazio a 2-1 defeat and registered their first victory in Italy via a last-minute winner from Oliver Ntcham.













Having gone one goal behind just seven minutes into the game, Cetlic displayed impeccable resilience to get back in the match and earn the win, which Lennon feels was well deserved and will stay in the players, the fans and his mind forever.



The 48-year-old extolled his players and has described them as very special, also enthusing over how the current squad are amplifying the club's reputation in Europe.





Lennon went on to hail the team's tenacity, insisting that the current Celtic side have no boundaries.







"I thought we thoroughly deserved the win and it was just an unbelievable night for the club, an unbelievable night for the supporters, who were amazing, an unbelievable night for me personally", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 9).



"But for the players, it's all about them. They're very, very special.





"We wanted to enhance the reputation of the club in Europe.



"The team is doing that at the minute and you don't know where the boundaries are with this team."



Celtic have now booked their last 32 spot in the Europa League, meaning the pressure is off in their final two group games against Rennes and Cluj, respectively.

