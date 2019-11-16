XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2019 - 20:20 GMT

Celtic’s Reputation In Europe Is Being Enhanced – Neil Lennon

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels his current Hoops side are magnifying the club's reputation in Europe and has hailed their persistence, insisting that their resilience knows no bounds.

Lennon's Bhoys earned a remarkable feat in Rome last week after they handed Serie A side Lazio a 2-1 defeat and registered their first victory in Italy via a last-minute winner from Oliver Ntcham.  


 



Having gone one goal behind just seven minutes into the game, Cetlic displayed impeccable resilience to get back in the match and earn the win, which Lennon feels was well deserved and will stay in the players, the fans and his mind forever.

The 48-year-old extolled his players and has described them as very special, also enthusing over how the current squad are amplifying the club's reputation in Europe.
 


Lennon went on to hail the team's tenacity, insisting that the current Celtic side have no boundaries.



"I thought we thoroughly deserved the win and it was just an unbelievable night for the club, an unbelievable night for the supporters, who were amazing, an unbelievable night for me personally", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 9).

"But for the players, it's all about them. They're very, very special.
 


"We wanted to enhance the reputation of the club in Europe.

"The team is doing that at the minute and you don't know where the boundaries are with this team."

Celtic have now booked their last 32 spot in the Europa League, meaning the pressure is off in their final two group games against Rennes and Cluj, respectively.   
 