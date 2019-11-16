Cristiano Ronaldo Inspired Me To Move To England – Former Liverpool Talent Rafael Camacho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to make the move to English football.



Born in Lisbon, Camacho began his football career in the Sporting Lisbon academy, but left the Portuguese side for Manchester City's youth side in 2013 as a 13-year-old before moving to Liverpool three years later.













Although he made two senior team appearances for Liverpool, the teenager decided to move back to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon this summer in search of first team opportunities.



Now Camacho has revealed that he left Portugal for England six years ago after being inspired by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who did the same to join Manchester United in 2003.





"My inspiration is Cristiano Ronaldo, I always look up to him", Camacho was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto.







"He left here [Portugal] to go to England and then when I had the opportunity to leave here and go there too, I was even more inspired.



"I always work hard because I knew he also worked hard."





Camacho also explained that leaving Liverpool to return to Sporting Lisbon is something which has filled him with big pride and insists he always hoped to head back.



"I was proud when I returned to Sporting", Camacho said.



"I left here [Sporting] very young, thinking about returning one day to play in the first team.



"It was my dream since I was a child and when I was given the opportunity to return, I didn't think twice and I came quickly.



"I want to win trophies here at Sporting and prove myself to the world – prove that I can play in first team and continue to do my best."



Camacho has made five senior team appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon so far this season and is still awaiting his first goal.

