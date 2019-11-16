He’s Been Brilliant With Me – Rangers Talent On Senior Star’s Guidance

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Lewis Mayo has revealed that Connor Goldson takes him under his wing whenever he plays alongside him in training.



Mayo, 19, has been training with Steven Gerrard's senior squad, where he has had to contend with the challenge of coming face to face with the Gers' lethal attackers, such as Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe.













The young centre-back has turned out for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League and the Challenge Cup, while in a sign he is on Gerrard's radar he was on the bench for a Europa League qualifier earlier this season.



Mayo admits that moving through the ranks at Rangers has meant extra pressure on his shoulders, with the quality demanded from him constantly going up.





Senior stars are helping when they can though and Mayo revealed that fellow centre-back Goldson has taken him under his wing.







"If anything, there is more pressure on me training now because people see me as being a more senior player now that I have got added responsibility", Mayo was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"The quality needs to be even higher every day to set the example.





"Connor Goldson has been brilliant with me, he has always had an eye out for me when I play alongside him and he works with me.



"Jermain Defoe has been excellent as well because I play against him. He will tell me what I am doing well", the defender added.



Mayo, who has been at Rangers since the age of seven, is now looking to push his case for a senior team debut for the club, which would represent the realisation of a dream.

