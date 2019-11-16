His Consistency Is Unbelievable But He Can Get Better – Rangers Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers veteran Steven Davis believes Gers team-mate Ryan Jack has been showing an unbelievable level of consistency, but feels there is still room for improvement for the 27-year-old.



Jack extended his contract with the Scottish Premiership side until the summer of 2023 recently and followed it up by scoring a brace in the club's 4-0 league win against Ross County.













Having arrived at Ibrox in 2017, the Scot has been a mainstay in the Glasgow-based club's midfield and Davis, who returned to Rangers earlier this year, believes the player has been consistent with his performances.



The 34-year-old feels Jack is a great person to play alongside and share the dressing room with, and stressed how he trains the way he plays, something he believes has also impressed Gers boss Steven Gerrard.





However, the former Southampton man feels the 27-year-old still has room for improvement, but admitted that the midfielder always works hard to improve as a player.







"To be fair, Jack has been showing an unbelievable level of consistency since I came to the club in January", Davis said on Rangers TV.



"He's a good player to play alongside and I've seen the manager say as well, he's a player that trains how he plays.





"So he's a great player to have in and around the dressing room.



"Everybody's been impressed with him since he came in.



"I think there is still room for improvement."



And Davis added: "You can see that he works hard to try and be a better player."



Jack has made a total of 21 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, chipping in with three goals and three assists for his team-mates.

