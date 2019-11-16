I Could Play At Anfield More Often Admits Liverpool Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sander Berge, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has admitted after playing at Anfield it is something he would like to experience more often.



The Norway international midfielder has impressed with his performances for Belgian side Genk and recently visited Anfield to take on the Reds in a Champions League group stage fixture.













Genk gave a good account of themselves against the European champions and only narrowly lost the clash 2-1 at Anfield.



Berge hugely enjoyed playing at the iconic stadium and admits that he would certainly like to make a habit of it in the future, with Liverpool a well-followed side in his native Norway.





The midfielder told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: "Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians.







"Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.



"So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible."





Berge has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Genk so far this season, with Liverpool getting an up close look at him in two Champions League group stage games.



His deal at the Belgian club is due to run until the summer of 2021, but it remains to be seen if he will see it out.

