XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2019 - 22:16 GMT

I Could Play At Anfield More Often Admits Liverpool Linked Midfielder

 




Sander Berge, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has admitted after playing at Anfield it is something he would like to experience more often.

The Norway international midfielder has impressed with his performances for Belgian side Genk and recently visited Anfield to take on the Reds in a Champions League group stage fixture.  


 



Genk gave a good account of themselves against the European champions and only narrowly lost the clash 2-1 at Anfield.

Berge hugely enjoyed playing at the iconic stadium and admits that he would certainly like to make a habit of it in the future, with Liverpool a well-followed side in his native Norway.
 


The midfielder told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: "Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians.



"Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.

"So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible."
 


Berge has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Genk so far this season, with Liverpool getting an up close look at him in two Champions League group stage games.

His deal at the Belgian club is due to run until the summer of 2021, but it remains to be seen if he will see it out.   
 