It Was Blot Against Us, But Not With This Team – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Impressive Trait

Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels being consistent away from home has been the Hoops' Achilles heel over the years, but is impressed with how his current team are unfaltering both at home and on the road.



Four games into their Europa League group stage campaign, the Scottish Premiership side have registered three wins and one draw to sit top of their group and qualify for the last 32 with two games to spare.













The Bhoys began their group stage matches with an away draw, but followed it up with three consecutive wins, with two of them coming at home and one away.



While Lennon does not want to get carried away with how his side have been faring in Europe this season, he expressed his delight at how they have maximised their home advantage and claimed six out of six points at Celtic Park.





The 48-year-old also insisted that the current Celtic team are consistent both at home and away, unlike Hoops sides of the past.







"I don't want to get carried away because I know how difficult European football is", Lennon told the Celtic View (page 9).



"This current team have been really consistent away from home, particularly this season and that was always a blot against us, even in the team I played in. This team can do both.





"We have maximum points in the group at home which is really important and you have to maximise the advantage you have here in Glasgow with the support we have.



"From my experience, it was always a great advantage going into games no matter who we played.



"I've just asked for more from them on the European games."



Celtic now have one home game against against Rennes and one away game against CFR Cluj remaining in their Europa League group, but the pressure is off after qualification was secured.

