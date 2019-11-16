Luton Away Is Potential Banana Skin, Former Leeds Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has warned Leeds United against any thoughts that playing at strugglers Luton Town next weekend will represent an easy game.



Leeds headed into the international break on the back of a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road and when Championship football resumes are due to visit Luton.













The Hatters have lost their last four matches in the Championship and were thrashed 3-0 by Reading before the international break.



They have won just twice at home in seven league games this season, but Whelan insists that Luton represent a big banana skin and not easy pickings.





He admits that the way Luton play could well suit Leeds, but has warned the Whites must make sure they are defensively solid at Kenilworth Road.







"It's not easy going there. It's going to be a tricky one and a potential banana skin", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Blackburn.



"We know they like to go and attack, especially at home, which will hopefully suit us.





"But we need to make sure we're nice and defensively secure as well."



Leeds have the best defensive record in the Championship and have conceded just nine times in 16 games this season.



Luton's last win came on home turf, with the Hatters turning over Bristol City 3-0 in the middle of October. The last meeting between the two sides in the Championship, in 2006, saw Luton run out 5-1 winners.

