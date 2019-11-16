Never Whinged, Never Moaned, Improved Massively – Former Leeds Man Hails Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has lauded Stuart Dallas for his performances for Leeds United this season and believes he is a fantastic player for head coach Marcelo Bielsa to have at his disposal.



A natural midfielder and winger, Dallas has regularly been called upon by Bielsa to fill in as a full-back, and the Northern Ireland international has risen to the occasion.













Bielsa has rewarded Dallas with regular playing time at right-back, while he even shifted the Leeds man to left-back for the Whites' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers before the international break, in another sign of his trust in the star's versatility.



Whelan believes Dallas has hugely improved under Bielsa, while lauding his work ethic and approach, never having complained at being played out of position, or at times overlooked.





"I think he's one of the most improved players that we have in the squad and the way he's adapted to that right wing-back role, now left wing-back role", Whelan said after the win over Blackburn on BBC Radio Leeds.







"I think there's no better player or more improved player out there on the field, especially when it comes to defending and one on ones.



"I think he's been excellent in defence, midfield and going forward.





"For Stuey, he's been one of those fantastic squad players, never whinged, never moaned, he's played wherever he's put, and he always does a really good job."



Leeds have Dallas locked down on a contract until the summer of 2023, keeping him at Elland Road until beyond his 32nd birthday.



The Northern Ireland international is closing in on the 170 appearance mark for the Whites and will hope to move towards the 200 milestone as a Premier League player with the club.

