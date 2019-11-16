Training Session Intensity Higher Than Matches, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that Marcelo Bielsa's Wednesday training sessions are so intense that matchdays on Saturdays are easier.



Bielsa holds eleven vs eleven matches on Wednesdays, which involve no breaks, pushing the players to go through a high intensity game.













During the match, Bielsa's coaching staff take on the role of ball boys, throwing the ball back on the pitch whenever it goes out and also ensuring that there is no pause for the players to take a breather.



The 29-year-old insists that the match held on Wednesdays is of higher intensity than the games Leeds play on Saturdays, meaning matchdays are easier than the infamous training sessions.





“The intensity of the Wednesday games is higher than the match”, Klich told a Leeds Q&A.







“It’s easier for us to play on Saturday than Wednesday.



“It’s eleven vs eleven non stop, constantly running around, sprinting, you have coaches on the pitch screaming at you, you can’t stop running.





“You have to just play football, you could be five or six minutes one time or one time 20 minutes.



“Even if the ball goes out, a member of staff is waiting with another ball to put it in, you can’t stop.”



Leeds have shown the capability to operate at high intensity under Bielsa since he took charge of the club and the Argentine has not let up in his bid to drive the Whites to promotion.

