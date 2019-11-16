XRegister
16/11/2019 - 19:55 GMT

Until This Happens We’re Not Back Where We Need To Be – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has stressed that despite the Gers' progress they will not truly be back to where they need to be until they are Scottish champions again and picking up trophies on a regular basis.

The Gers have closed the gap on rivals Celtic since Steven Gerrard was appointed in the summer of 2018 and are going toe-to-toe with the Bhoys this term.  


 



Rangers have won plaudits for their competitiveness both in Scotland and in Europe, where they have prospered in the Europa League, but Gers legend Johnstone insists there is still work to do on the trophy front before the club are back where they feel they belong.

"We won’t be back where we need to be until we are champions of Scotland and winning leagues and cups on a regular basis again", the 66-year-old wrote in his column for the Evening Times.
 


"That is the aim for everyone at Rangers. That has always been the ambition this season."



With Rangers level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table hopes are high amongst Gers fans that the title can be secured this season.

But Johnstone insists that the buzz that has been created around the club should not unsettle the players and their focus should be on continuing to do their job.
 


"Everyone will be aware of the noise around the club but it shouldn’t unsettle the players, even if they do want to listen to it or read about it as the story unfolds.

"They will be interested to know about the club, of course they will, but they also know how much that next piece of silverware will mean to the club and the supporters and that can be their Ibrox legacy."

Rangers return to action following the international break by travelling to Hamilton on 24th November. 
 