West Ham Loan Star Grady Diangana On Big Influence At West Brom

Grady Diangana has indicated that former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic’s presence at West Brom has helped him to understand what he needs to do during his loan stint at the Hawthorns.



The Hammers loaned out the 21-year-old winger to the Championship club last summer and he has made an impact in the second tier of English football.













Diangana has scored four goals and provided five assists in the Championship, and has started eleven of West Brom’s 14 league games thus far.



He admits that playing regular football was the key reason behind his decision to move down a level and join West Brom, where he has been gathering valuable experience.





The winger also added that having his former West Ham boss Bilic at West Brom also helped as he is aware of what he needs to do to keep playing regularly in the team.







Diangana told The Athletic: “The aim was just to play.



“I wanted to play regular first-team football and gain experience, to get better and improve every day. That was the plan.





“Slaven was a big influence because I worked with a bit at West Ham so he knew a little bit about me, so coming here he has explained what he needs from me and how he wants me to improve so it’s been amazing.”



West Brom are currently top of the pile in the Championship and Diangana believes being in the promotion race is going to provide him with valuable experience.



“Promotion would be very special.



"It’s something I probably never dreamed of but we’re working every week towards that and hopefully, we can get there.



“For me, it’s really helpful because I’m gaining experience at a certain place on the pitch, I feel comfortable out there and my team-mates are helping me a lot to improve and understand the game.”



West Brom return to action after the international break by playing host to Sheffield Wednesday.

