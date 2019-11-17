XRegister
06 October 2018

17/11/2019 - 18:52 GMT

Chelsea Game Was Certainly Nice – Ajax Talent Delights

 




Highly rated Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui has admitted he enjoyed locking horns with Chelsea in the Champions League.

Mazraoui, who starred in Ajax's impressive Champions League run last season, had a frustrating start to his 2019/20 campaign after injuries kept him away from action for the Eredivisie giants.  


 



However, the 22-year-old Moroccan has now started each of the Amsterdam-based club's three games in November, including the dramatic 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He completed the full 90 minutes against Frank Lampard's men, sampling action against the Blues after being an unused substitute in the earlier group stage fixture between the teams.
 


Mazraoui, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, expressed his delight at how the game against Spurs' rivals Chelsea went, while also being hopeful of building on last term's momentum.



"I feel my season has only just begun", Mazraoui told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

"I want to continue along the lines of last year, be important for the team again and experience beautiful moments.
 


"The game against Chelsea was certainly nice.

"I was ready for that."

Mazraoui, who is under contract until 2022 with Ajax, has made a total of 67 appearances for the Dutch giants.
 