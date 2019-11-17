Don’t Like Limelight, Admits Brighton’s South Africa International

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion centre-forward Percy Tau has revealed that he is not a fan of the limelight and sometimes it creates problems, though he accepts it is part of the game.



The 25-year-old signed for Premier League side Brighton from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns for a fee in the region of £2.7m in the summer of 2018.













Difficulties in getting a work permit saw him join Belgian second division club Royale Union Saint Gilloise on loan last term and Belgian first-tier side Club Brugge this year.



Scoring three goals and providing six assists across all competitions, the South African has already made his presence felt at a Club Brugge side involved in the Champions League this season.





However, Tau has explained that he does not like being in the limelight and would rather his private life remain private.







"I do not like being in the limelight", Tau told Sport/Foot Magazine.



"Sometimes it becomes a problem. Everything must be so…open, so public.





"It's part of football, but not in my life outside", he added.



Tau, who starred in Club Brugge's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at Bernabeu in the Champions League earlier this season, has helped his side sit top of the Belgian league with a five-point lead over second placed Gent.

