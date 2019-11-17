Eddie Nketiah Was Set For This Many Starts In Row Before Injury Struck

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was set for a run of four starts in a row for Leeds United if he had not picked up an injury.



Nketiah was putting big pressure on to start ahead of Patrick Bamford and had been poised to replace the striker up top before he picked up an abdominal injury.













Bamford has used the opportunity of Nketiah's absence to step up his game and he ended his goal drought before the international break when he struck in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.



Nketiah now faces a tough task dislodging Bamford from the side when he is available for selection.





And to make matters worse for the Arsenal loanee, according to The Athletic, had he not picked up an injury then he would have been handed four starts in a row to make his case.







Nketiah has struggled for game time since joining Leeds on loan from Arsenal.



There has been speculation that the Gunners could look to cut short his loan spell in January if he does not feature more heavily for the Whites.





Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City to sign Nketiah from Arsenal in the summer and the Robins remain interested if the Gunners do take him back to the Emirates Stadium.

