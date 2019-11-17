XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2019 - 19:54 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Was Set For This Many Starts In Row Before Injury Struck

 




Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was set for a run of four starts in a row for Leeds United if he had not picked up an injury.

Nketiah was putting big pressure on to start ahead of Patrick Bamford and had been poised to replace the striker up top before he picked up an abdominal injury. 


 



Bamford has used the opportunity of Nketiah's absence to step up his game and he ended his goal drought before the international break when he struck in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

Nketiah now faces a tough task dislodging Bamford from the side when he is available for selection.
 


And to make matters worse for the Arsenal loanee, according to The Athletic, had he not picked up an injury then he would have been handed four starts in a row to make his case.



Nketiah has struggled for game time since joining Leeds on loan from Arsenal.

There has been speculation that the Gunners could look to cut short his loan spell in January if he does not feature more heavily for the Whites.
 


Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City to sign Nketiah from Arsenal in the summer and the Robins remain interested if the Gunners do take him back to the Emirates Stadium.
 