Former West Ham Star Reece Oxford Admits England Ambition

Former West Ham United defender Reece Oxford has revealed his ambition to break into the England senior squad in the next few years.



A product of the West Ham academy, the young defender joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a loan deal last year before his move was made permanent this summer.













A highly-rated talent from the West Ham academy, the 20-year-old moved to Germany to play regular football and has been part of Augsburg’s first-team plans.



Oxford is keen to first cement his place in the starting eleven at Augsburg and play as many games as possible for the Bundesliga outfit.





But the defender’s real ambition lies in playing for his country and he admits that it is his dream to break into the England set-up in the next few years and feature for the Three Lions.







“In the next two years I hope to be a very important player for Augsburg and hopefully play for England”, the West Ham academy product told The Athletic.



“I want to have a lot of games under my belt because it will help me with my progress.





“England is one of my main targets because I want to play for my national team.



“It would be a great feeling to represent my country and I’m going to keep working hard to achieve that goal.”



Oxford has represented England up to Under-20 level and was compared with Rio Ferdinand when he was breaking through in the West Ham academy.

