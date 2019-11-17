He’s Had Real Positive Impact – Rangers Coach On Ross Wilson

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty believes that the Gers' new sporting director Ross Wilson has already had an impact at the club on the young talents.



Wilson recently departed a post at Southampton to answer the call from Rangers and has slotted in to replace Mark Allen as the club's sporting director.













He has already interacted with Murty and the club's youngsters and letting them know he will attend games and keep a close eye on their progress.



Murty believes Wilson has already had a positive impact on the players' mental state and his presence will only serve to drive them to look to impress even more.





"He has been a noticeable presence around the place, he had a good meeting with the players and said that he will be at the games, they will see him and they need to know who he is", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"He has had a real positive impact on their psyche, I think, and the players know that there is another person that they have to impress, which is good for us.



"He reinforced the message that we keep on giving them about trying and striving to be their best every single day", the Rangers Under-20s boss added.





Murty's Rangers Colt outfit beat Wrexham 2-0 at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Challenge Cup, thanks to goals from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes.

