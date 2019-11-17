Laurent Koscielny Left Feeling Overused and Undervalued At Arsenal Last Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Laurent Koscielny felt undervalued and overused during his final season at Arsenal, it has been claimed.



Koscielny lit a fire at Arsenal in the summer when he refused to board to plane to the United States for the club's pre-season tour, despite being Gunners captain at the time.













The defender was insistent on leaving and after weeks of talks between Arsenal and his representatives, the 34-year-old returned to France to pen a deal with Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux.



His exit came in acrimonious circumstances, but the seeds of discontent had been laid last season when the Frenchman returned from a long injury layoff.





According to The Athletic, the defender was of the view that he was both overused and undervalued last season at Arsenal.







The French centre-back returned to action on 13th December following a seven-month injury layoff and played four games in just 13 days.



He eventually pulled out of an FA Cup game in January after complaining of back problems in the warm-up, but Arsenal felt it was an act of self-preservation.





With manager Unai Emery coming under pressure towards the end of the season, the defender started five games in two weeks in April, as his ageing body came under more pressure.



Koscielny started considering a move back to France, where he felt the lighter schedule would suit his aching joints.



Arsenal offered a year-long extension to Koscielny but it was on reduced terms and the Frenchman felt undervalued.



He also felt after nine years of service, Arsenal would allow him to leave, but the club believed he was an asset and it led to the eventual confrontation in the summer.

