Leicester City Scouts At Italy U21 Game, Foxes Watching 20-Year-Old

Leicester City had scouts in the stands at Italy Under-21s' win over Iceland Under-21s on Saturday, with a Fiorentina player in their sights.



The Foxes are hard at work planning for the January transfer window as they bid to nail down their superb start to the season and stay in the running for a top four finish in the Premier League.













Leicester had scouts in the stands as Italy Under-21s took on their Icelandic counterparts and the player of interest for the Foxes was Riccardo Sottil, according to Italian broadcaster FOX Sports.



Italy Under-21s ran out convincing 3-0 winners in the qualifier and forward Sottil got on the scoresheet, grabbing the Azzurri's first goal.





Leicester's scouts are tipped to have submitted a positive report on the 20-year-old La Viola star.







All eyes will be on whether Leicester opt to firm up their interest by making a bid for Sottil when the January transfer window opens in just over six weeks' time.



The attacker has made eight appearances so far for Fiorentina this season, coming in and out of the starting eleven, and is still awaiting his first goal.





He has another two years left to run on his contract at Fiorentina.

