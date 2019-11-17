Manchester City and Manchester United Linked Eduardo Camavinga In No Rush To Quit Rennes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga is in no rush to leave Ligue 1 side Rennes, while the club also have no intention of selling him, it has been claimed.



The young Rennes midfielder has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs with his performances in French football.













Premier League interest is strong in the shape of Manchester City and Manchester United, however a quick move for Camavinga may not be on the agenda.



Rennes have no intention of selling the midfielder, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, while Camavinga himself is also in no rush to end his association with the club.





The Ligue 1 outfit have Camavinga under contract at the club until 2022 and are not under pressure to cash in.







Rennes could still be tested with big money bids for the 17-year-old France Under-21 international however and it remains to be seen how they would react.



Camavinga came through the youth ranks at the club and made his senior debut for Rennes earlier this year against Angers.





Rennes currently sit in tenth place in the Ligue 1 standings, while they are also still have two Europa League group games left to play.

