Manchester City Coach Emerges As Contender For Hearts Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City youth coach Gareth Taylor has emerged as a late contender for the vacant job at Scottish side Hearts, according to the Sun.



Hearts have been looking for a new manager since parting ways with Craig Levein and have yet to make up their mind over his successor.













The Edinburgh-based outfit have been speaking to a number of potential appointments, but have not come to a decision, and now Taylor has also entered the mix.



A former striker, Taylor is currently a youth coach at Manchester City and is highly rated.





The 46-year-old notably turned out for Sheffield United, Manchester City, Burnley and Nottingham Forest, amongst others, in a playing career which spanned 20 years.







He took a coaching role at former club Manchester City after hanging up his boots and has been working to develop the youngsters at the Citizens.



Taylor also won 15 caps for Wales during his playing career, representing the country between 1995 and 2004.





It remains to be seen if Hearts opt to hand the 46-year-old his first senior managerial post by giving him the job at Tynecastle.

