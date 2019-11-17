Massive Honour – Newcastle Star Pleased With Appearance Milestone

Follow @insidefutbol





DeAndre Yedlin insists that it is a massive honour for him to have managed 100 appearances for as big a club as Newcastle United.



The American missed the start of this season through injury, but has nailed down a spot in Steve Bruce's starting eleven since returning to full fitness.













Yedlin helped Newcastle to beat West Ham and Bournemouth in their last two games, securing back to back victories for the Magpies and boosting the feel-good factor at the club.



The full-back has now breached the 100 appearance mark in a Newcastle shirt and is delighted to have achieved such a milestone for a big club.





He admits that growing up in the United States he never imagined he would be at St James' Park.







"Very happy", he told BBC Radio Newcastle, reacting to reaching the 100-appearance mark.



"You know, I never, obviously, thought I'd be here – growing up in America and seeing as big of a club as Newcastle, I never thought I'd be here and be playing and have 100 appearances.





"It's a massive honour. So yes, it's very exciting for me and for my family."



Yedlin will be looking to keep clocking regular game time under Bruce this season and is also closing in on another milestone, being just seven appearances shy of turning out 100 times in the Premier League.

