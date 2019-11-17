XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/11/2019 - 14:22 GMT

My Goodness They Are Good – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites Of Promotion Rivals

 




David Prutton has warned Leeds United about the threat from Preston North End in the Championship promotion race.

While league leaders West Brom and third placed Leeds were widely tipped before the season started to push for automatic promotion to the Premier League, Preston sitting in second place has been seen as a surprise. 


 



Alex Neil's men have picked up the same number of points as Leeds (31) and have an identical record to the Whites in the shape of nine wins, four draws and three defeats.

Sheffield United went under the radar last term to pip Leeds to second place in the Championship and Prutton, who is impressed with Preston, has warned the Whites about Neil's men.
 


"You look at the teams around Leeds with West Brom two points clear at the top and we presumed that the Whites should be up and around there with the firepower that they have got. But they still give teams chances", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"Preston – who Leeds are level on points with – have been slightly more of a surprise package from what we have seen so far but my goodness when they are on song they are a very good footballing side and that is something that Leeds have got to be wary of because maybe they are operating under a lesser weight of expectation which is doing them a favour at this moment in time", he added.

Preston and Leeds played out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale last month and the two sides are scheduled to lock horns again at Elland Road on Boxing Day, in what could be a key clash in deciding who heads into the new year in a top two spot.
 


Neil's men are top of the Championship form table based on their last 12 games, while Leeds are fourth.
 