XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2019 - 21:06 GMT

Not An Option – RB Leipzig Supremo Rules Out Early Chelsea Return For Ethan Ampadu

 




RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has ruled out an early return to Chelsea for loan star Ethan Ampadu and is confident his playing time will increase going forward.

The 19-year-old Wales international linked up with RB Leipzig in the summer on a season-long loan agreement, but has struggled for playing time in Germany. 


 



Highly rated Ampadu has tasted just 48 minutes of Bundesliga football so far, with outings against Mainz and Hertha Berlin, two games RB Leipzig won.

Defensive injury worries mean he could see his playing time increase dramatically in coming weeks and Mintzlaff insists that an early return to Chelsea for Ampadu is simply not on the table.
 


"A return ahead of time is not an option", the CEO was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.



"Julian Nagelsmann will develop Ethan in training in such a way that he will be used in this long season", Mintzlaff added.

RB Leipzig currently have four specialist defenders unavailable and Ampadu could be in line to feature when Bundesliga football resumes next weekend.
 


They are due to play host to Koln on Saturday, before then locking horns with Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League.
 