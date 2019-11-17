Not An Option – RB Leipzig Supremo Rules Out Early Chelsea Return For Ethan Ampadu

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has ruled out an early return to Chelsea for loan star Ethan Ampadu and is confident his playing time will increase going forward.



The 19-year-old Wales international linked up with RB Leipzig in the summer on a season-long loan agreement, but has struggled for playing time in Germany.













Highly rated Ampadu has tasted just 48 minutes of Bundesliga football so far, with outings against Mainz and Hertha Berlin, two games RB Leipzig won.



Defensive injury worries mean he could see his playing time increase dramatically in coming weeks and Mintzlaff insists that an early return to Chelsea for Ampadu is simply not on the table.





"A return ahead of time is not an option", the CEO was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.







"Julian Nagelsmann will develop Ethan in training in such a way that he will be used in this long season", Mintzlaff added.



RB Leipzig currently have four specialist defenders unavailable and Ampadu could be in line to feature when Bundesliga football resumes next weekend.





They are due to play host to Koln on Saturday, before then locking horns with Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League.

