Rangers Star Replies After Being Compared To Will Ferrell Character

Rangers defender George Edmundson has vowed to stand at the back when the next team photo for Rangers Colts is taken after being compared to Will Ferrell's character in the movie Elf.



Senior team centre-back Edmundson was given a run out with Rangers Colts side on Saturday, turning out at Ibrox in a Scottish Challenge Cup meeting with Wrexham.













Goals from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes handed Rangers' youngsters a 2-0 win over the English National League outfit.



While the win drew praise, some Rangers fans were drawn to the team photograph as a visibly bigger Edmundson posed alongside youngsters in the team.



George Edmundson trying to fit in with the Rangers Colts yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7a2RBYTLM9 — Garry Carmody (@GarryCarmody) November 17, 2019



Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty noticed the buzz generated by the photograph, with his team-mate being compared to Will Ferrell's character in the movie Elf, and told Edmundson on social media.







And Edmundson replied: "Next time I'm standing at the back."



Edmundson, who was snapped up by Steven Gerrard from English League Two side Oldham Athletic in the summer, completed the full 90 minutes in the Scottish Challenge Cup game.





Fellow senior team star Jon Flanagan also turned out in the contest and also played the whole match.

