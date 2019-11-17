XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2019 - 14:56 GMT

Rangers Star Replies After Being Compared To Will Ferrell Character

 




Rangers defender George Edmundson has vowed to stand at the back when the next team photo for Rangers Colts is taken after being compared to Will Ferrell's character in the movie Elf.

Senior team centre-back Edmundson was given a run out with Rangers Colts side on Saturday, turning out at Ibrox in a Scottish Challenge Cup meeting with Wrexham. 


 



Goals from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes handed Rangers' youngsters a 2-0 win over the English National League outfit.

While the win drew praise, some Rangers fans were drawn to the team photograph as a visibly bigger Edmundson posed alongside youngsters in the team.
 


Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty noticed the buzz generated by the photograph, with his team-mate being compared to Will Ferrell's character in the movie Elf, and told Edmundson on social media.



And Edmundson replied: "Next time I'm standing at the back."

Edmundson, who was snapped up by Steven Gerrard from English League Two side Oldham Athletic in the summer, completed the full 90 minutes in the Scottish Challenge Cup game.
 


Fellow senior team star Jon Flanagan also turned out in the contest and also played the whole match.
 

 